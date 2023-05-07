The Italian Jonathan Milan (Bahrain) won the second stage of the Giro d’Italia this Sunday after winning the sprint after 202 kilometers between Teramo and San Salvo. The pink jersey for the leader of the general classification continues to be held by the Belgian Remco Evenepoel who, like all the favourites, spent a relatively quiet day on the Adriatic coast.

After Evenepoel marked territory in the opening time trial on Saturday, the second stage was a chance for the sprinters, although points were also on the line for the climbers.

The final straight of the stage was a kilometer long and a group of riders prepared for the sprint with Alpecin-Deceuninck leading as Ramon Sinkeldam took the final lead to give teammate Kaden Groves the lead.

Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) also battled for the lead, but Milan put their heads down and pedaled hard in the last 100 meters to claim victory after almost five hours of cycling.

Milan, 22, raised his arms ahead of the great specialists in sprint arrivals and soon put an end to the uncertainty of the local fans, who in all the big races always look forward to the victory of a national representative and this is sometimes late and even does not arrive.

«It’s incredible, I can’t believe it, it’s my first Giro. I did a good stage yesterday but I could never have imagined that I would win today”, declared Milan, visibly emotional after achieving his fourth victory, the first of this magnitude.

A track specialist, the runner prevailed ahead of the Dutchman David Dekker and the Australian Kaden Groves. It happened that several of the candidates for victory did not participate in the final sprint as a result of a collective fall that occurred with three kilometers to go from the finish line, with the Danish Mads Pedersen and the British Mark Cavendish among those affected.

Before this fall, the result of the typical nervousness of the finals, the day had been very calm along the coast and under the sun. A long breakaway of five riders enlivened the day, but the last advancers of this group were caught with 40 kilometers to go from the finish. Until the final sprint of the last 5 km, the main leaders of the peloton spent a day without forcing the pace.

The leader, very protected



Remco Evenepoel, who wore the pink jersey for the first time in his career, enjoyed himself on a very colorful bicycle, with a frame decorated in rainbow colors to show his world champion status and a pink handlebar. The Belgian remained well protected at the wheel of his teammates.

Very relaxed, he took advantage of the dead calm in the middle of the stage to move to the right of the road and shake hands with his wife Oumaïna, dressed in pink. “Everything went well today. We have gotten rid of the problems, but it was an ugly crash, “he commented.

In order not to suffer the pressure of the leadership for a long time, the Soudal-Quick Step formation has one of its plans to provisionally leave the pink jersey soon, surely on Tuesday, in favor of some escapee who is always looking for his moment of glory.

On Monday, the third stage should once again be propitious for the arrivals, since the two consecutive climbs to Monticchio, with 6.3 km and an average gradient percentage of 6.4%, to Valico La Croce (2.6 km at 7.6%) are too far from the finish line to make a difference.