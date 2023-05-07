Jonathan Milan (Bahrain) won this Sunday in the second stage of the Italy spin, disputed between Teramo and San Salvoof 202 kilometers, in a sensational packaging.

Remco Evenepoel He kept the pink leader’s jersey, having no problems to solve during the long journey.

Empty hands

The Colombian Fernando Gaviria He was one of the favourites, he started close, but was overtaken by his opponents and took seventh place.

– The second stage of the Giro d’Italia was marked this Sunday by a confusion regarding the blue ‘jersey’ of the mountains classification, which changed ownership a few minutes before the start of the day, after an error by the organizers.

when the american Brandon McNulty (UAE) He got on the podium with the blue ‘jersey’ after the prologue the day before, it was finally the British Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) who donned the best climber shirt this Sunday.

The organizers realized they had made a “bib typographical error” to mistakenly award McNulty first place in the mountains classification, based on the times achieved by the riders in the final part of the opening time trial .

This Monday, the third fraction, between Vast and Melfi, of 216 kilometers, for the escape and massive arrival.

classifications

Stage

1. Jonathan Milan 4h 55m 11s

2. David Dekker mt

3. Arne Marit mt

4.Kaden Groves mt

5. Marius Mayrhofer mt

7. Fernando Gaviria mt

General

1. Remco Evenepoel​