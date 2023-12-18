According to Variety, Jonathan Majors has been fired from Marvel Studios. The role that was originally intended for him, as Khan in the film 'Avengers: the kang dynasty' and in 'Avengers Secret Wars', will be recast. This happens after the Emmy-nominated actor was found guilty of assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, before a court in Manhattan (New York).

What's next for Marvel and who will be the new Kang?

This turn has generated uncertainty about the future of Marvel and whoever takes the role of 'Kang the Conqueror'. The company will have to rethink everything planned with Majors, who had received praise for his performance in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (raised $476 million) and 'Creed III' ($275 million).

The success of the character played by Majors was such that he had been given a solo film for 2026, 'Avengers: the Kang Dynasty'. However, after his dismissal, these plans have changed. Now, the company will look for a renowned actor for this crucial role.

Advertisers left him alone and Disney canceled film starring Jonathan Majors

After Jonathan Majors' arrest for assault against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, advertisers distanced themselves from the actor. Besides, disney withdrew the film 'Magazine Dreams', in which Majors had the leading role, from its release calendar. This film told the story of an amateur bodybuilder with social difficulties who aspired to fame by competing in professional weightlifting events.

