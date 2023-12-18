Some news arrives when gods are at the peak of their careers and make more noise than others: Jonathan Majors, the Kang of the MCU, was found guilty of the crimes ascribed to him. The New York jury found him guilty of having actually attacked his ex-girlfriend while they were in the back of a car.

Previously Majors had already been charged with misdemeanorsi, such as aggression and harassment always to the detriment of women but this had not so far jeopardized his rise to Kang and the new face of the most dangerous enemy of this Marvel saga of the MCU.

The actor was found guilty of two charges while he was found not guilty of a third in the Manhattan court where six people tried him. Majors' behavior was exemplary during the reading of the verdict, with a few downcast glances and a strong tightening of the lips.

No comment from his lawyeralthough there was a statement from the ex-girlfriend, Jabbari who described Majors as violent and having sudden strong outbursts of anger, to the point that even District Attorney Kelli Galaway while giving her speech explained that the woman had changed her behavior in Majors' presence to avoid running into the man's angry outbursts.

Disney removed Majors' future work entirely and in fact we expect a change of actor for his character Kang.