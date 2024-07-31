Jonathan Majors, in a brief interview with a Hollywood media outlet, revealed that when he learned that Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom in Avengers Doomsday Marvel Studios was heartbroken.

It should not be forgotten that he was to act again as Kang the Conqueror in this film, which came to be called Avengers Kang DynastyMajors’ removal from that position occurred in December 2023, after he was found guilty.

That was for two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault. Jonathan Majors’ response was when asked if he was hurt by the new direction Marvel Studios is taking.

His response was ‘Yes, heartbroken. Of course.’ He added, ‘I love Kang. But I think Doctor Doom is evil.’. The person who interviewed Majors commented that Downey Jr., before joining the MCU, also had various legal problems.

Robert Downey Jr. was arrested in 1996 for possession of drugs and an unloaded gun. He spent three years on probation and had other problems. Even Marvel executives weren’t entirely sure he would play Tony Stark in Hombre de Hierro (2008).

Jonathan Majors replied to this ‘I think it’s only fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been received with patience, curiosity and love… and [se le] let work [su] art and being creative at that level’.

Jonathan Majors pointed out ‘I didn’t really understand it’ that Robert Downey Jr. returned despite his troubles with the law, and is now Doctor Doom in Avengers DoomsdayObviously, Majors was asked if he would reprise his role as Kang in the MCU. His answer was ‘Of course! Of course! I love him. I love Kang’.

Majors finished by saying ‘If it’s what the fans want and Marvel wants it, then go ahead. Absolutely.’Not only is this actor surprised by Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU, but so is Gwyneth Paltrow.

Apart from Jonathan Majors and Robert Downey Jr. we have more information about movies at TierraGamer.