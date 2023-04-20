The career of Jonathan Majors seems to be increasingly at risk. Last March 25th the first report of domestic violence arrived, a 33-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old woman in an apartment in the city of New York, the victim suffered head and neck injuries and was promptly taken to the nearest hospital. The actor was also arrested for a short time because of this episode.

A recent report by variety update us now on the matter regarding Majors, after the first accusation it seems that many other women have found the courage to reveal their experiences with the actor which always seem to be anything but positive. We don’t know how the matter will evolve, at the moment the Manhattan prosecutor’s office is listening to all the victims and will probably take the necessary measures shortly. If the legal consequences for the actor are currently unknown to us, it seems clear by now the impact these complaints are having on his career.

At this time Jonathan Majors was working on The Man in My Basement and to a Otis Redding biopic but it seems that both projects have now severed his contract, even there Marvel is considering a possible replacement to interpret Kang in his Cinematic universe. Jonathan Majors’ career may now be over.