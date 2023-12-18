Jonathan Majorsan actor known for his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in projects such as Lovecraft Country and Creed III, was officially found guilty of two counts of assault.

A New York jury found Majors guilty guilty of both harassment and third-degree aggravated assault, in relation to an altercation with his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. Majors was found not guilty of two other charges: third-degree intentional assault and second-degree aggravated harassment.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024, and Majors could be at risk up to one year in prison.