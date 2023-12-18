Jonathan Majorsan actor known for his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in projects such as Lovecraft Country and Creed III, was officially found guilty of two counts of assault.
A New York jury found Majors guilty guilty of both harassment and third-degree aggravated assault, in relation to an altercation with his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. Majors was found not guilty of two other charges: third-degree intentional assault and second-degree aggravated harassment.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024, and Majors could be at risk up to one year in prison.
Details about the case against Jonathan Majors
It was confirmed that the March 25 altercation between Majors and Jabbari led to his hospitalization: An NYPD spokesperson revealed that the woman “suffered minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.”
Majors yes always declared not guilty of all charges.
According to reports in April, other alleged victims of abuse on Majors' part have come forward to cooperate with the Manhattan district attorney's office.
This ruling will certainly weigh on Majors' work projects, especially with Disney/Marvel, which will have to reconsider Kang's role in the current film saga.
