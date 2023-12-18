On March 25, a lawsuit was announced against Jonathan Majors, famous for playing Kang in the MCU, by Grace Jabbari, the actor's ex-girlfriend, where he was accused of strangulation, assault and harassment. After months of waiting, The trial took place a few days ago, and today the result was announced.

According to ABC News, the trial found Majors guilty of one count of assault and one count of harassment, both misdemeanors. Although the jury also acquitted him of two other charges, it has even been mentioned that The actor risks being sentenced to one year in prison. However, at the moment there is no clear decision related to the punishment that the actor will receive, and the possibility that everything will be reduced to a fine has not been ruled out.

During the trial, Jabbari testified that Majors had been abusive during the course of their relationship, but focused on the March 25 incident. Here it was mentioned that the actor attacked her in the back seat of a car during an altercation that broke out after she saw a text message from another woman on her phone. She said she took the phone from him and Majors twisted her hands and arm while she was trying to take it away when she suddenly felt “a very hard blow to the head.”

Although Majors pleaded not guilty, the jury was shown a video in which we can see those involved jumping from the vehicle, before Majors turned around and pushed Jabbari back inside. At the moment it is unknown how this result will affect the actor's career. However, It is very likely that Disney will not take this news in a positive way.

Let us remember that during the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, it was revealed that Disney had ended its relationship with Depp, even when this process ended in favor of the actor, the relationship had come to an end. Thus, It is very likely that Disney will take more severe measures against Majors, to the extent that you could sue him if he did not comply with his obligations.

Jonathan Majors is in charge of giving life to Kang in the MCU, the main villain of the multiverse saga, so A year locked up in jail implies a series of complications that would completely affect the future of multiple productions. already underway. However, this revelation would also serve as the turning point the company had hoped for.

Since the accusations against Majors were made known, rumors and reports have indicated that Disney was looking for a way to replace Kang in the MCU in the best way possible. One of the tactics that have been mentioned is to kill this character in The Kang Dynastyand replace it with Doctor Doom to Secret Wars. However, the possibility of a year in jail has surely led the company to eliminate this character as soon as possible.

Like Kang in the MCU, Major currently represents the biggest problem for Disney. Considering that this villain has been the focus of this universe, with appearances in series like LOKI and movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, It's not easy to just eliminate this character. We just have to see how Disney and Marvel Studios will react to this event. On related topics, these are the Disney+ premieres for December. Likewise, Disney+ and Star+ are going to join together on a single platform.

Marvel Studios is in a difficult position. On the one hand, Kang's departure is something that was already expected behind the screen, but the character has great weight in the MCU, and his actor did a good job. The simplest, but most clumsy, way out is to change the actor completely. Preserve the character, but with another face.

Via: IGN