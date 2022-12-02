What happened? Magaly Medina occupies the spotlight for a particular event that happened on the broadcast of his program this last Thursday, December 1 and was seen by Jonathan Maicelowith whom he could not land a talk as he probably thought at the beginning.

And it is that the popular ‘Urraca’ asked him about the controversial fights that he has been animating in the discos; However, this consultation was not well received by the Peruvian boxer and they started a tense moment that led to his withdrawal from the program. What exactly was said to each other?

For what reason did Magaly Medina take Jonathan Maicelo off his set?

Magaly and Maicelo They exchanged words live and the first to mention saw no better opportunity than to kick him off his set for not having proper communication, in which they even raised their voices.

The popular ‘Magpie‘ He defended his position that it did not seem correct that boxing fights between people take place during his animations in nightclubs. For his part, Maicelo commented that they do not harm each other and that everything is controlled.

Likewise, the businessman also mentioned that they are not carried out under the influence of alcohol and, given Magaly’s refusal, he chose to call her “abusive” because of the type of content she makes during her programs.

“They fight with big gloves, they don’t hurt each other at all. More is the samaqueo. I am a professional in this, brother. Do not look for the five feet of the cat “, Maicelo expressed days before to the reporter of ” Magaly TV, the firm “, who also rebuked him about this action.

Maicelo calls Magaly “abusive”

“You stop talking bad about people. People can kill themselves with the comments you give. You are more abusive than me. You like to mistreat women ”, was Jonathan’s comment for which he ended up being kicked off the set

How old is Jonathan Maicelo?

Peruvian boxer Jonathan Maicelo is 39 years old. He is currently dedicated to his companies: his training center “Fighter Club” and his restaurant “Maicelo Restobar”.

How do they call Jonathan Maicelo?

The sports journalist Nick Wong ‘baptized’ the athlete with the name of ‘The last Inca’. In this way, his followers recognize him with this nickname.