Jonathan Maicelo and ‘Pantera’ Zegarra surprised by appearing on the set of Andres Hurtado after years of confrontations and being protagonists of bickering. At the beginning of the program, the popular ‘Chibolín’ shocked Maicelo by asking him personal questions, but the athlete came out of the moment with flying colors. “Is your mother alive?” he initially asked her, to which Maicelo responded “yes.” “And your dad?” Andrés Hurtado asked again, and the boxer surprised with his response: “I don’t have a dad (…). He abandoned me at birth and I say it normal, calm. Only my mother and my aunts have always been there, in the bad, in the good. I’m not saying this to make you feel sorry, huh”.

Andres Hurtado he asked for forgiveness Jonathan Maicelo for making him uncomfortable with his question and the boxer responded angrily: “You should have investigated, Andrés, it was your ‘job’”. At another time, the boxer commented that it was his mother who instilled all the values ​​in him.