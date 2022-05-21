true to his style, Jonathan Maicelo he did not let Danny Rosales call the people who live in the cones or human settlements of Peru “ignorant”. It all happened during an interview with the businessman with the channel “¡Habla cause!”, a space that the member of “JB en ATV” presents together with the comedian Lucky on YouTube.

Jonathan Maicelo is upset with Danny Rosales

During the interview, broadcast on May 17, Jonathan Maicelo said that he had set up a fumigation company and that he was the one who answered the calls in addition to providing the service in person.

Interested in the subject, Danny Rosales asked him to simulate a phone call requesting a quote.

The boxer agreed, but when asked how many meters was the house to be fumigated, the humorist answered in a way that ended up annoying him.

“What am I supposed to know? I live in human settlement. What will I know about square meters? said the popular ‘Narizon’.

“I mean, people from human settlements are ignorant. Is that what you’re saying?” , increased Maicelo. “This one is saying that cone people are ignorant”, he questioned again, this time addressing the comedian Lucky, who intervened by pointing out that even the most humble people know that information.

Jonathan Maicelo fumigated houses for free during the pandemic

The fumigation company that Jonathan Maicelo set up made very good profits during the toughest stage of the pandemic. “With that I bought my car,” said the boxer, who also pointed out that, saddened by the situation of some people, there were times when he did the service for free.

“I saw that there were very precarious houses and I went in to fumigate. To the people who had their houses made of wood, to those people who fought, fumigated” counted.

He also admitted that he sought to protect himself as much as possible because he was afraid of bringing the disease into his own home.

Jonathan Maicelo maintains a close friendship with Danny Rosales

Previously, Jonathan Maicelo He had already shared on his social networks that he is a friend of Danny Rosales. The boxer even invited the comic actor from “JB en ATV” to his restaurant in Lima for a special presentation in which the now youtuber would imitate the athlete as he has already done on television.

Jonathan Maicelo takes the imitation of Danny Rosales with humor. Photo: Instagram

Jonathan Maicelo criticizes Rodrigo González

On ChiquiWilo’s YouTube channel, called “Do you want a show?”, Jonathan Maicelo talked about different characters from the Peruvian show business. In addition, he attacked Rodrigo González, since he assured the driver speaks ill of women. “What happens is that I don’t like gossips (…) That compadre is a scourge, he likes to speak ill of women,” he said.

“The few times I’ve seen little things, reviews of him. I hardly watch television, but I do watch the news, and there I see on my Instagram or on TikTok and negative comments about a woman come out, “she added.

“What happens is that I don’t like gossips,” said Jonathan Maicelo. Photo: Chiqui Wilo/capture, Rodrigo González/Instagram

Did ‘Pantera’ Zegarra call Jonathan Maicelo abusive?

On April 10, boxer David Martín “Pantera” Zegarra appeared as a guest on ChiquiWilo’s “You want show”, where he attacked Jonathan Maicelo after hearing that the youtuber had had an impasse with the Latin American champion.

“That leg is abusive, just like you, several reporters have gone to do the job that you have done and they have told me that they have also been beaten” affirmed the ex-combatant, who also assured that he is waiting for his moment to take revenge on the so-called ‘Rocky of the barracks’.

Maicelo said no to “Combate”, despite a millionaire offer

Jonathan Maicelo revealed that he turned down a $40,000 salary for entering “Combat.” According to him in an interview with ChiquiWilo, he was focused on his career.

“I have never been in a reality show (…) I fought on channel 4 and channel 4 had this program (EEG) and they invited me because of the contracts that are made. ATV had this other program that you mentioned (Combat) and by contract I had to go, but it’s not like I’ve been on a reality show, I never wore a tiger or lion shirt, “he said.

Jonathan Maicelo walked through “Combate” and “This is war”, but only as part of the promotion of his projects. Photo: Jonathan Maicelo /Facebook, Combat/Facebook

Jonathan Maicelo sells his car

Jonathan Maicelo He was the victim of an assault in October 2021. In this sense, he announced that he was going to sell one of his cars to reinvest that value in his gym.

“I am trading (selling) my cane! To reinvest in my temple @fighterfitperu (CAR), where low-income youth also train and compete,” he wrote in a December post.