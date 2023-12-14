Jonathan Maicelo He used his social networks to speak out after his ex-partner and former Miss Grand, Samantha Batallanosaccused him of physically and psychologically attacking her. He denied what Batallanos reported and accuses her of a delicate crime.

What did Jonathan Maicelo say after reporting an assault on Samantha Batallanos?

Jonathan Maicelo spoke via Facebook and He denied having attacked the model. “I declare and reaffirm that I have never attacked my ex-partner, much less have I humiliated or mistreated her as she claims.“, he began writing. On the contrary, he assured that it was she who attacked him: “As on other occasions, he attacked me and scratched my face, hit me and began to call me with strong and hurtful epithets.“.

In addition, he detailed that, according to what he claims, he was extorted by the model: “I make it public knowledge that I have been indirectly extorted by my ex-partner, who told my partner that, In order not to report me and destroy my image in the media, I had to pay the sum of 50,000 soles to his account.“. Later, he said he would have proof: “I will demonstrate with evidence through the corresponding judicial channels that everything I am stating is true“.

What happened to Samantha Batallanos?

On December 8, the model reported the boxer for physical and psychological abuse at the San Isidro police station. “In circumstances where the complainant was getting into the taxi, in order to go to work“, reads the complaint filed at the police station.

Where to ask for help in cases of violence against women?

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts ofdomestic violenceor sexual, do not hesitate to call Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free. This has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

Besides, theLine 100has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to theWomen's Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service.

