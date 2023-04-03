In the eye of the storm. Jonathan Maicelo He is facing a complicated moment in his life after the strong statements that Makanaky gave in a recent interview with the boxer, in which he admits that years ago he was a participant in a rape of a minor. Samantha Batallanos’s partner was harshly criticized on social networks for not reacting adequately to the tiktoker’s strong confession, so has decided to remove said video from its YouTube platform.

As is known, after the comments of the Peruvian influencer went viral, the Ministry of Women opened an investigation against Maicelo for advocating violence against women. That was not all, since the Regional Government of Callao also decided to step aside and give up the services offered by the athlete in order to encourage young people to be more active.

