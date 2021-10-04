Jonathan Maicelo became one more victim of crime. This Sunday, October 3, it was announced that the world lightweight boxing champion denounced that a group of armed people abruptly entered his gym in Pueblo Libre to snatch his belongings, including a gold chain valued at approximately 18,000 soles, a mobile phone and a watch.

Speaking to Latina, the boxer said that last Wednesday, September 29, around 10:00 pm, two criminals entered the premises and shot him at gunpoint. He was with two other people inside the establishment. The thieves took their belongings. Given this, he added that the authorities are investigating the event.

YOU CAN SEE: Jonathan Maicelo gives boxing chair to famous Peruvian youtubers on TikTok

The athlete owns the Fighter Fit gym, located in the 10th block of Pueblo Libre. According to personnel who accompanied him, they are taking the issue with great reserve.

As you remember, Jonathan Maicelo was part of one of the videos on the No te piques TV channel. The Peruvian boxer lectured youtubers Clayton Thomas ‘Gringasho’ and Alejandro del Carpio in one of the sequences of the audiovisual material.

YOU CAN SEE: JB on ATV announces parody of the hit given by Jonathan Maicelo to a fan

Jonathan Maicelo speaks after assault on his gym

After making his complaint known, Jonathan Maicelo revealed how the assault on his gym in Pueblo Libre occurred last Wednesday, September 29.

“I was with my sales guys talking and balancing the sales. The door was open and two armed Venezuelans entered. One stood guarding the door and the other pointing at me because I was in front of the counter ”, he told Trome in a statement.

Jonathan Maicelo says that the assailants did not attack him.

They denounce Jonathan Maicelo for attacking a young man

Amor y fuego presented images of the arrest of Jonathan Maicelo, who was denounced weeks ago for attacking a young man on public roads.

The complainant said that he beat him for no reason. “I was on my back, I didn’t feel it, I didn’t see it coming. The man (Jonathan Maicelo) grabs me. He sees me from afar and begins to attack me, “he said.

For his part, Maicelo excused himself from the fact. “Lately a lot of people are provoking me, it’s not my problem that people are always offending me. I don’t have to put up with that to anyone, ”he said in his defense.

YOU CAN SEE: Jonathan Maicelo: victim who was attacked by the boxer speaks out

Jonathan Maicelo attacked a woman because he told her: “Let’s go ‘batting’!”

On August 7, boxer Jonathan Maicelo added a new case to his history of violence, when he assaulted a woman during a boxing exhibition match at the Plaza Cívica de Santa Clara in Ate Vitarte.

The event occurred when the victim was recording it with her cell phone and as a joke she shouted: “Let’s go ‘batting’!”.

Jonathan Maicelo annoyed snatched the mobile and smashed it on the ground while swearing.