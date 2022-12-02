He did not remain silent. Jonathan Maicelo He starred in a controversial interview with Magaly Medina on his show, which he came to talk about the boxing fights he organizes in various nightclubs in the country. The boxer defended himself against the presenter’s criticism. However, in the middle of the conversation, he starred in a tense moment when he questioned the professional career of the ATV figure.

“Shoemaker to his shoe, Magaly, you are not even a journalist and critics. You don’t know anything about it, I’m a professional boxer . You’re wrong, you have to be good ‘sapa’. You don’t know anything, it’s that simple, you’re nothing in this sport thing, you can’t comment on something you don’t know,” Maicelo said, which caused the discomfort of the presenter, who, after a few minutes, ended up withdrawing the athlete from his television set.