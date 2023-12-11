Samantha Batallanos went to the San Isidro police station on December 8 to report that Jonathan Maicelo had physically and psychologically attacked outside the restaurant Maicelo Restobar. In that sense, he explained that it is not the first time that he hits her, since on three other occasions she also had the same behavior.

What happened to Samantha Batallanos?

Samantha Batallanos would have been victim of physical and psychological aggression by Jonathan Maicelo. “In circumstances that the complainant was getting into the taxi, in order to go to work,” reads the complaint filed at the police station.

The victim would have proof of what happened and claims to not be feeling well emotionally and psychologically: “All this has affected her emotionally and has a video of the event that occurred, which will later show“, indicates the police report, which also reads that The event would have occurred four times.

At the beginning of the year, the Ministry of women He also denounced Maicelo for advocating violence against women due to the interview he did with the TikToker 'Makanaky', who confessed to having raped a minor.

How old is Jonathan Maicelo and how many years older than Samantha Batallanos?

Jonathan Maicelo Román is 40 years old. He was born on August 10, 1983 in Callao and measures 1.70 cm. On the other hand, Samantha Batallanos Cortegana came into the world on September 27, 1995, making her 28 years old. and measures 1.74 cm. That is, Maicelo takes him 12 years difference to the model.

Where to ask for help in cases of violence against women?

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts ofdomestic violenceor sexual, do not hesitate to call Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free. This has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

Besides, theLine 100has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women's Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service.

