Strong and clear! The behavior of Jonathan Maicelo It bothered Magaly Medina, who did not hesitate to lash out at him.

the chambers of Magaly Medina they recaptured Jonathan Maicelo and to Samantha Batallanos, despite the strong revelations that the boxer’s companions made about him. When the professionals tried to approach the couple, the athlete pushed the cameraman, which caused indignation in “Urraca”, who did not hesitate to comment on this type of behavior that he has. As recalled, the businessman was also accused on ATV of looking for more young people despite the relationship he maintains with the model and this would be the reason for his discomfort with the channel.

Magaly Medina began by commenting that she did like Jonathan Maicelo, but she is always against violence. For this reason, she had some adjectives towards him, highlighting that this is a behavior that she will never change: “He will always be abusive.”