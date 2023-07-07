Jonathan Maicelo and Samantha Batallanos spend one of the happiest moments of their lives after making their relationship official this 2023. The boxer and the former Miss Peru are about to step on the altar, this was revealed by the young woman in an interview with a local media outlet. According to what she said, they talked about consolidating their love in marriage, which is one of the dreams they both have after completing a year of relationship in November. She also referred to her look at the Central restaurant and the criticism from users on social networks.

Did Maicelo’s look at Central affect Batallanos?

Samantha Batallanos downplayed the criticism her partner received, Jonathan Maicelo, for going by bividí to the Central restaurant. He assured that the questions did not affect him at all. “He’s a public figure and we’re used to people always commenting on him or us,” he said.

He said that currently there are no standards in fashion. “One should always wear or wear what feels most comfortable and good,” added the model, who stressed that no one has been disrespected.

Will Jonathan Maicelo and Samantha Batallanos get married?

He also referred to the plans that both have in their relationship, which began in the media after an ampay from “Magaly TV, the firm”. She mentioned that on November 18 they will celebrate one year as a couple and have talked about getting married.

“He knows it because I am a ‘queen’. Not this year, but we have talked about it and marriage is also part of our plans,” he said. “We are very happy to share all this,” added the young woman to Trome.

Samantha Batallanos and Jonathan Maicelo told details of how they carry their sentimental relationship. Photo: Capture/America TV

