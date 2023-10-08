Jonathan Maicelo and David ‘Pantera’ Zegarra They met again on the set of Andres Hurtado and they didn’t keep anything quiet. Maicelo called Zegarra a hypocrite and there was a tense moment at the Panamericana Televisión facilities. “This man here has come for money, I have come for dignity”, said Maicelo; and he stood up from his seat. At that moment, Andrés Hurtado grabbed him and asked him to calm down because he was on a television set. For his part, Zegarra He remained calm and observed everything the athlete said.

The ‘Pantera’ interrupted Andrés Hurtado and asked him to announce when the fight in the ring with Jonathan Maicelo will take place. “Ladies and gentlemen, I set the date, February 14, because it is the day of love, I declare myself representative of the fight of the century. This is historic, and to say thank you to both of you because you have come to ‘Sábado con Andrés,'” said ‘Chibolín’.

