Without a shadow of a doubt Jonathan Kashanian he is one of the most loved and followed famous personalities in the world of Italian television. Recently the ex of No sooner said than done has experienced great moments terror during his vacation. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Moments of fear for Jonathan Kashanian. The TV personality is spending a few relaxing days for the summer holidays but it is a pity that the bad weather ruined everything. In fact, the guy recently indulged in a tough guy vent on social media where he told a episode really devastating.

According to the statements of the television personality, the disturbance it began just as he himself was aboard a catamaran. This is how she started hers tale:

For me it was a busy night, I discovered that luckily our catamaran dodged all the bad, a 24-meter boat hurled itself against the rocks and another sank. So, here, don’t mess with the sea.

It was three in the morning when Johanthan felt everything tremble. Fortunately, the captain of the vehicle immediately proceeded to put everything insecurity. These were his words:

At 3 o’clock I heard the boat being bombed, it was shaking. Lightning and thunder and all hell has broken out. There was great fear and the captain secured everything. A hug to all the Strombolans and the tourists who are there at the moment

Over the last few days, the Aeolian Islands and Stromboli have been affected by the sudden bad weather. Indeed, the strong disturbance risked causing serious damage also to all the boats that were at sea at that time.