After spending a season in MLS where he was on loan with Minnesota United, midfielder Jonathan González reported again with the Rayados to define his future for the next tournament.
The midfielder did not have much regularity with the MLS team, a team in which he could not take ownership during the time he was with the American team, with a total of 8 games played, and of which he was a starter only in one , his 187 minutes were not enough to stay in the team despite the fact that he contributed 1 goal in his appearances.
Jonathan González made his debut with Rayados in Liga MX in 2017 under the command of Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed, who gave him the confidence to earn a place in the first team. His performances not only led him to establish himself with the first team, but also led him to play a final that year, however, they lost it to the city’s staunch rival in the royal final against the Tigers.
At the moment the 23-year-old midfielder will be training with rayad2subsidiary team of the royal team, and where the Mexican will be able to continue in rhythm while finding accommodation in a team in the first division or in the expansion league.
It should be noted that Vucetich will not take him into account for the first team, although they are currently looking to reinforce the midfield area, and it is clear that the royals prefer to explore options in the market rather than give the striped youth squad a new opportunity.
We’ll see if there’s a change of opinion in the coming days, but for the moment it seems difficult for ‘Jona’ to wear the colors of the gang in the first team again.
#Jonathan #González #uncertain #future #Rayados #Clausura
Leave a Reply