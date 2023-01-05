IT’S BACK!@jgonzalezz25 is back in town after ending his MLS loan.

The 23-year-old midfielder has a contract with @Rayados but it does not enter into plans.

While his future is defined, he will train with @Raya2CFM.

Would they give it another chance? pic.twitter.com/HqHZU8WGj1

