The life and career of Jonathan dos Santos changed radically since André Jardine joined the ranks of América.
The numbers confirm that Dos Santos is the second best midfielder in terms of passing accuracy in the continent’s major leagues. Jonathan has successfully completed more than 94% of his assists in the semester, only below a heavyweight like André da Costa, champion of liberators with Fluminense, selected by Brazil and already in details of signing for Liverpool. This statistic shows that the Mexican has not only earned his place on the squad, but that his recent renewal is more than deserved.
More news about America
The coach stopped the veteran’s departure from day one with the goal of giving him more weight within the squad and overnight the man trained within Barcelona’s La Masía took over the starting position with the eagles overtaking Richard Sánchez , who with Fernando Ortíz was an untouchable. Thanks to that confidence, Dos Santos is one of the best players on the continent, according to the statistics he has achieved to date.
Jonathan himself confirms that if it weren’t for Jardine, he would have followed in his brother’s footsteps and completed his retirement from football to focus on other areas of life. However, today the present within the field of the youngest of the Dos Santos is sweet, and he is by far one of the best in the tournament for América and highlighted as the best in his position not only within the Liga MX, but at the level continental.
