The team of Eagles of America He made his debut in the Clausura 2022 with a 1-1 draw against the Camoteros del Puebla. Much was expected of this game, as the fans were eager to see the reinforcements in action Jonathan Dos Santos and Diego Valdés, however, neither one of them could be in the match at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.
According to the first reports, ‘Jona’ could have been one of the positives for Covid in the week, although other sources point out that he was not at the meeting on the first date because he is not yet registered with the first team.
Likewise, there is information stating that the coach Santiago Solari He decided to save his two recent hires to keep them fit and start with all the meat on the grill on matchday 2 when they host Mazatlán FC on the Kraken court.
For now, America He will have to correct mistakes that were seen in the game against La Franja, where Jorge Sánchez was seen lacking concentration and losing a significant amount of balls; Roger Martínez getting himself expelled in a ridiculous way; and the Argentine helmsman, who lost his head and got into the field to face the whistler, earning the red card by hand.
