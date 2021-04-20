Many surprises are being experienced in season 30 of I am. At the gala this April 19, ‘Jonathan Davis’ surprised the jury with his presentation.

The impersonator of the vocalist of Korn interpreted the theme “Got the life” and caused the admiration of Mauri Stern, who congratulated him and told him that his character had grown greatly in a short time.

“You took the performance part, the acting part up a notch. I see you more and more planted on the stage (…) You were a great opponent, as Peruvian rock is waiting , a lot of emotion ”, expressed the ex-Magneto member.

For his part, Ángel López advised him to only let himself be carried away by the music and to allow his presentation to “flow” so that he does not run the risk of losing focus during his performance. Despite this, he applauded his imitation.

“It was one of your best performances to date”, said the interpreter of “A pure pain.”

Likewise, Stern agreed with López and assured that the character is emerging as one of the best in the competition so far.

“A character, also, very visually and vocally rich to appreciate. I think he is a character who is taking solidity little by little, well armed, very well nuanced, well tuned. It has been a very good job, congratulations”, Mentioned Katia Palma.

