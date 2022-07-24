Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodriguez He played his third official game with Club América and so far the Uruguayan scorer has had a discreet participation, beyond the fact that in his presentation match he scored a goal.
The striker has participated as a starter in the three matches, but in the last two duels he has not been able to break the rivals’ nets, due to the lack of offensive moves by the azulcrema team in a dangerous area for the player and unfortunately for him, against the Tijuana his aim was not fine.
The quality of the ‘little head‘ and when he manages to adapt one hundred percent to his new team, he will surely have that goalscoring nose that we all know, because we must also remember that he did not have a pre-season with the team and came directly to training, in addition, there are always those goalscoring potholes for the azulcremas strikers, but the goals come when they are most needed.
Although the player has not been at his best in recent matches, the reality is that his presence and intention to make a difference is almost always shown in the match, but so that he can stand out as in his time in the Machine, his teammates too They must generate dangerous plays for him to look good, once he does that, it is imminent that he does what he knows how to do, which is score goals.
