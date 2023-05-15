Jonathan Block, director of the Foundation for the Freedom of the Press of Colombia (FLIP), in a file image. FLIP

The Foundation for the Freedom of the Press (FLIP) says that the biggest threat facing journalism in Colombia continues to be violence from armed groups. In places like Arauca, Nariño or Putumayo it is almost impossible to practice the trade. In seven months they have murdered three journalists, the last one was Luis Gabriel Pereira, last week. The situation, however, has meant that the public debate is elsewhere, in the tense relationship between the Government and the press. This week, FLIP has once again pointed out that President Gustavo Petro’s messages against media publications that mention him are dangerous and has called on him to recognize journalism as the key to democracy. Petro has responded with the Constitution in hand. On Twitter, the scene of the confrontation, the president has shared the text of article 20, in which he stresses, as an unfulfilled task, the duty to report truthfully and impartially.

FLIP has issued a second warning in less than six months about the way in which the president relates to the press. “His messages from him undermine journalism’s credibility and open the door to criminalization of the media,” warns the statement published Thursday, citing the last times the president has used his Twitter account to attack journalism. According to FLIP, the president is trying to interfere in how and what the media that disputes him should cover.

Jonathan Bock, director of FLIP, acknowledges that the media must evaluate their journalistic practices, but finds it harmful that the president should act as the judge. “It is not the role of a president or any other public official to point out what journalism is good or bad,” he says. The problem is not that the press is questioned, the problem is that the president is the main censor.

Ask. This week FLIP said that the messages of President Gustavo Petro against some media publications are an attack on the press and a door to criminalization of the journalistic exercise. What is the current state of press freedom in Colombia?

Answer. The most serious continues to be the violence against journalists in some departments. Since 2018 we have been alerting because there is a peak of violence in Arauca, in Nariño, in Putumayo. There is a violence that persists against local journalists. On the other hand, on a more conjunctural level, there is this tension, this tense struggle between President Gustavo Petro and a sector of the media. Petro is tensing a bet and that is to say in a general way that here is a journalistic story that goes against his government, against change, and that obeys particular interests. The president is hinting that there is some kind of consensus among the media to be against him.

Q. Why does FLIP not speak out against the lack of ethics and the truth of some sectors of the press in their coverage of the government of Gustavo Petro?

R. It has never been the mission of the Flip to be a court of truth and ethical standards in the media.

Q. They criticize you for defending the press even when it misinforms. How does FLIP respond to these criticisms?

R. Our mission and objective is the defense of press freedom, understanding journalism as a democratic institution. It is important to say that our definition of journalist is the broadest, and it is the one that covers the defense of the expressions of citizen journalists, as happened, for example, during the National Strike in 2021, when we actively defended hundreds of independent journalists, such as Channel 2 of Cali and its then director Alberto Tejada, who is now a congressman for the Colombia Humana party, of the threats and attacks they suffered. We also defend the right of the media that are part of economic conglomerates to exercise their rights. What the Colombian ecosystem needs is more plurality and diversity, not less.

Q. Whose responsibility is it to ensure the transparency of the media?

R. The fact that we are not that court of ethics does not mean that it is not necessary, quite the contrary. Listening to audiences and being accountable is not optional for the media, it is an obligation and that is needed at this time. It is essential that the media renew that social contract. These initiatives will always have the support of FLIP.

Q. President He has said that he tolerates criticism from the media, but that he has the right to defend himself. He is supported by many people who also believe that the media have failed to recognize when they are wrong. What does FLIP think of that?

R. It must be clarified that for FLIP it is very important that the media respond to truthfulness, rigor, that there are no hidden agendas, but we are in a situation in which there are citizen voices that question journalism and they think it is very good that it is the president who is warning about those errors, and that is the point at issue: it is not the role of a president or any other public official to point out what journalism is good or bad.

Q. Has there been any other type of formal contact with the Government, beyond the communications?

R. In February, when we released the first statement raising concerns about the president’s persistent use of Twitter, we arranged two meetings, but unfortunately he couldn’t make it. Some ministers attended and there was talk of establishing a protocol for the use of social networks, because in the end they are channels of access to public information and must be understood by their scope and the power they have. A request is being made to the Office of the Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression so that it can also contribute to this protocol, but it is not yet a reality.

Q. What impact have the criticisms of President Petro had on the practice of journalism?

R. The first thing is that this imaginary that different sectors of the citizenry have is fed by saying that the media are coordinated against the president. That is false and dangerous. The second is the risk of more violence, we are close to local elections, in which if this trend continues, we will see the confrontation in reality, not only in digital dialogues. And third, interference in the agenda of the media and journalists. That the president indicates with his own name can make the medium or the journalist shy away from making a publication.

Q. It is also true that some journalists have decidedly entered into confrontation with the president. Don’t you think that a reflection is needed in that sector of the press that feeds the fight with the Government?

R. Of course, but it should be the media and journalists who review, and hopefully in a genuine and profound way, what role they are playing on social networks and in these controversies with the president. That should be a central point in this debate.

Q. Do you think the press has lived up to the moment? It is the first time that he has covered a left-wing government.

R. The Newsrooms face the challenge of covering a government like the one President Petro rightfully represents. The press must be constantly reflecting on how to do better coverage. When we see examples of what has happened in countries like Mexico, the claim is the same and that is that the [responsabilidad] It has been part and part. The media should generate a reflection on the matter.

Q. Petro’s complicated relationship with the media is reminiscent of other presidents who also clashed with the press.

R. There was a moment of great tension with the former president [Álvaro] Uribe, who directly confronted certain media outlets and journalists, which meant that several had to go into exile. There are nuances regarding what is happening now, but Uribe also spoke of the fact that there was a sector of the media that was against his government. I believe, however, that Petro’s relationship with the press is more like current phenomena in other countries. From Trump and Bolsonaro to López Obrador and Correa. There are similarities in that it is the president who takes the role of being the sole and hegemonic communicator, who seeks to prioritize his story and who criticizes and questions any contrary story. The constant criticism of the press, led by the president, ends up deteriorating the public debate.

Q. The tone of the discussion between the government and the media is getting worse every time. Do you think there is a way to rebuild that relationship?

R. You have to ask the president what his intention is, because if it is to raise journalistic standards, if it is to raise the discussion in the face of transparency, there are more appropriate ways. The case of the president is the most striking, but [el uso de canales oficiales para criticar el cubrimiento de medios] It is a practice that little by little has spread to different officials. An example is the mayor of Medellín, who has been on a constant crusade against the newspaper for more than a year. The Colombian.

Q. These days, after the new FLIP statement, they were criticized for keeping silent when those who suffer attacks on press freedom belong to alternative media. What do you respond to those criticisms?

R. To whom FLIP directs its accompaniment the most is precisely independent journalists, from outside Bogotá and the capitals, who are not part of large companies and who are the ones who suffer the most from political and economic pressures. FLIP receives more than 700 cases from these journalists each year. During the demonstrations we brought the legal representation of various independent groups and media that emerged during the protests and that were attacked by the Police or unfairly singled out by the Prosecutor’s Office. FLIP’s work is often silent.

