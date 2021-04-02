Jonathan Anderson, let’s talk about working together. There is a lot of cooperation between brands in fashion. You run a company in London and are the creative director of the Spanish fashion house Loewe. You also design for others, for example for Moncler. How do you decide who is right for you?

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

It has to be someone who is flexible with their creative scope. Who thinks outside the box. Moncler does that. This is a brand that has found an impressive strategy in dealing with other designers over the past few years.

It bears the immodest title “Genius”. Her London colleagues Simone Rocha and Craig Green are also there. Where do you start when someone new approaches you?

I first look at the core of the brand and consider where there is overlap. And whether there are things that we always wanted to do. Down jackets are very technical, there aren’t many in the world who are good at it. So it was an opportunity for me to do something with Moncler that we always wanted to do but never managed to do.

Have you never made a down jacket?

Yes, but never in the way we wanted it to be. When it comes to down jackets, technology is crucial.



Jonathan Anderson’s Moncler collection looks very optimistic.



So is cooperation also an opportunity for you to learn something new?

Yes, with a cooperation you should develop something that does not already belong directly to your own brand. To a) learn and b) come up with new solutions.

How do you manage that in terms of time?

Oh, as long as you have a good team, you can achieve a lot. I see it as a creative dialogue.

Conversely, you often work with artists for your collections. Are those also cooperations then?

Access is different because someone else imports their work. For me it’s about letting go and giving the platform to someone else I really believe in.

Isn’t it a strange feeling when you’ve worked on something for months and then you hand it over to someone else for the finishing touches?

I want my work to become more culturally layered in this way and something new and exciting to emerge. It is better to let someone take the stage than to copy.

Your Moncler collection looks very optimistic.

Now you have to be optimistic, what else can you do? That’s why it was important to me to design something colorful and future-oriented. This is what fashion is all about for me: it has to look ahead with joyful anticipation.

Has functional clothing gained in importance?

The function of clothing has always been important, even if it is incredibly chic. On the other hand, the function should not be at the expense of creativity. I think we’re headed towards more adventurous times in fashion; that was different for a good five years. So now is a good time to do a little more research. Otherwise the fashion could become redundant.

Shops all over the world have been closed for more than a year. You don’t travel anymore, you don’t meet at parties and you hardly have any other reasons to make yourself beautiful. Is this a good time to try something new when everything is on a break?

If we had to pause now for the next ten years, I would understand the doubts. But the world is looking forward to other times. And we should work in fashion with such an atmosphere today. A spiral of gloom doesn’t help anyone. Right now, you can’t work with anything other than the idea that things will get better. That is the whole point and purpose of an art form: It should show another world.

And is that possible with fashion?

I hope so. That’s also so nice about framework conditions: the more there are, the more creative you can let off steam and look at things from different perspectives.

You live in London and before the pandemic you commuted a lot for Loewe to Paris and Madrid. How has your life changed?

I still go to Paris, and anyway I’ve only been to Madrid about ten times a year. But yes, I haven’t been to more distant places like Los Angeles, New York or Japan for a long time. The last time I was overseas was before the pandemic broke out.

What do you look forward to most when everything is safely possible again?

I’m looking forward to vacation. I’m looking forward to warm weather. No matter where, the main thing is that there is a beach. But I’ve always been on vacation in Europe, and just because the pandemic is over at some point I wouldn’t go anywhere else.