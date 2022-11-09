Jonathan Nentjens (17) passed his driving license after eighteen lessons. Could have been sixteen if he hadn’t forgotten his ID card for his first exam. Could have been even more. If his instructor, Ron Wessels, hadn’t saved him this time.

“Yes, this is a special kid”, grins Ron Wessels of Driving School Ron in Wezep. Jonathan himself laughs even harder. How could it be different. He graduated. His day can’t get any better. Because he has to admit that it didn’t all go very smoothly. Jonathan had forgotten for a moment that he had to drive off.

"I was at his door in Kamperveen to pick him up," says Wessels. But Jonathan wasn't there. ,,I called him: it turned out he was at work. He thought he didn't have to go until Thursday." Jonathan smiles sheepishly. Now it's a nice story. ,,But we were in the middle of a photo shoot for my work website. I work in Swifterbant, at a car importer," adds the 17-year-old.

His boss drove him to the station in Dronten – ‘after we first took some quick pictures of me’ – and his instructor came to the station with the training car. The word sjezen is deliberately not used by the gentlemen. ,,I then drove to the CBR in the car. We joked along the way that they couldn’t take my driver’s license yet,” says Jonathan with a grin.

It doesn’t have to be stated: it is precisely in a training car that you have to abide by the rules. ,,But it took us more than half an hour. When we arrived, we were right on time. The examiner was already waiting.”

Time to get nervous?

It all had an advantage. "I didn't have time to get nervous. Along the way I was a bit nervous if I would make it on time. But luckily that turned out well. The exam went without a hitch. No surgery, nothing."

Now he has to wait two long weeks. “First a week on a co-driver’s pass, because I’m only 17. And then a week on my driver’s license.” De Kampervener will be 18 in December. ,,No, I have not considered waiting until December. Then I can only apply for my driver’s license on my birthday. Do I have to wait another week. And at work there is a car ready in which I can drive.”

His instructor finds it all amusing. ,,Oh, there are students you detour for. Jonathan is one of them. And the waiting lists to drive down are so long. He was really lucky to have this spot that became available.”

Jonathan is aware of it. "That it went wrong the first time because I didn't have my ID was stupid and cost me 100 euros. But that wasn't my point at all. Actually, it would only be my turn in March because of the waiting lists. And I really didn't want that. So I'm glad we made it."



