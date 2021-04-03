Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Brazilian Jonatas player Hatta led the scene in the match that ended in a 2-2 draw with Al Dhafra, in the “23rd round” of the Arab Gulf League, after he played the role of “champion” and “accused” at the same time between the moment of glory in the last seconds of the first half, And the moment of great failure in the last seconds of the second half.

After Al-Dhafra advanced with Diop’s goal at the beginning of the match, Jonathas managed to equalize from a “half chance”, which he successfully translated a few seconds before the end of the first half, to pave the way for the “hurricane” to advance at the beginning of the second half, with a penalty kick that he carried out himself.

After Hatta conceded the equalizer, realizing that he needed to win only, in order to try to stay in the “spotlight”, the team threw its weight, and the ball reached Jonatas in the last attack during the calculated time instead of lost, but he missed the opportunity to score, strangely enough, to write a script The contradiction that covered his bid recently, after he scored 5 goals that contributed to the restoration of his team’s balance in the second round, after the “hurricane” collected seven points that made him have nine points that kept him in the struggle to escape from the relegation mathematically, but he realizes that wasting victory in the face of Al Dhafra makes the task complicated. more than ever!