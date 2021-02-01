“I would love to retire at River, but there are many things to weigh. I hope the physicist accompanies me to continue for a few more years. I don’t want to rush with something so important, because the club is well prepared and playing important things ”.

The statements of Jonatan Maidana, who spoke in the middle of last year from Mexico, contain a desire that is beginning to take shape. After 49 games -46 as a starter- in Toluca, the 35-year-old defender he wants to wear the red band over the white chest again. What will Marcelo Gallardo say?

Raised soccer player in Los Andes and debutant in First with the Boca jersey, no less, Jony was embodied in a millionaire emblem. He went downhill, returned to the top flight and won eleven titles; among them, the unforgettable Libertadores 2018.

“He is studying proposals”, Hernán Berman, the player’s attorney, told Clarion. The first call Maidana received was not from Núñez, but from La Plata. Agustín Alayes, manager of Estudiantes, polled him. Jony agreed to answer. He had a contact with a close friend of Gallardo’s coaching staff and waits for a wink from the award-winning coach to fuel his dream.

Was the posting of Richard, the footballer’s brother, a sign, who uploaded a photo of the central scoreboard raising the Cup on his Instagram account?

Since Lucas Martínez Quarta left for Fiorentina, River’s fund was weakened. Between Paulo Díaz, Robert Rojas and Javier Pinola they could not provide the necessary security. Maidana could arrive to compete for a position. Free player status can facilitate their incorporation.

On social media, Maidana was a trending topic. In short, he is a player adored by the fans. Most made positive comments about it. They want me to go back to the club.

Regarding the summer novel, we can say that Agustín Palavecino was summoned by Deportivo Cali to play against Boyacá Chico in Tunja. Colombians want $ 5,500,000 for the steering wheel pass, four installments to be paid in 2021.

Gonzalo Montiel’s injury

The winger was unable to complete practice due to muscle fatigue in the calf of his left leg and will undergo studies to determine the severity of the injury. On Wednesday the 10th, at 9:10 p.m. at the Banfield court, River will play its first game of the season against Defensores de Pronunciamiento for the Argentine Cup. Will Montiel be there?

Argentine breast. Montiel is wanted by several clubs in Europe. He will stay until June in River. (AFP)

While, they are already negotiating for the renewal of their contract, which expires in June. Until then, Montiel will stay at the club. Later, he is a candidate to emigrate to European football. Without going any further, in this break it sounded in West Ham, Rome, Olympique de Lyon and Villarreal.