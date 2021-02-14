Jonatan Maidana’s dream of returning to River has already come true: the 35-year-old defender underwent a medical examination this Saturday and was very happy to be where he wanted. “Gallardo listened to me from the beginning, he gave me his point of view. I thank him because he opened the doors of the club for me. I hope I can return that to him in each training session and when I play,” said Maidana at the door of the Rossi Clinic, where got check-ups.

Maidana, at the medical check-up.

“When I left River I knew it would be very difficult to come back, but football has these turns. I have a chance here again and I am very happy. I am grateful to the coaching staff and the leaders who give me this chance again.” the central defender continued in tune, who will have a fierce competition to play in a position that now, in addition to Díaz, Rojas and Pinola, has added David Martínez as another reinforcement in this passing market. He added: “Internal competition is very high in the squad. That’s good, because they can infect you to go at everyone’s pace. I also come to learn from each of them and to be able to get on this train, which comes quite well and packed “.

Will River be the end of Maidana’s career, then? The defender himself answered: “One is burning stages. He is always thinking about short stretches, he goes semester to semester. And he realizes how things are going …”. The truth is that the center-back signs for a year and if necessary, in December, he will have the possibility of extending that contract for one more season if the parties agree. But for now, Joni only thinks about training and starting another adventure with the Band and with the technician who got the most out of her in her career.

Thus, Maidana joins Martínez and Palavecino as reinforcements, but River does not withdraw from the market. Full-back Alex Vigo will join in the next few hours: it remains to be determined which player is on loan to Colón. Jorge Moreira, Cristian Ferreira and Lucas Beltrán are the names that are being considered.

In addition, there was a contact between Rodolfo D’Onofrio and Guillermo Pellegrino, president of Gimnasia, by José Paradela. The intention of the cast of Núñez to acquire 50% of the economic rights of the 22-year-old footballer for a figure that would be around 1.7 million dollars. “It is advanced”, they warned from La Plata. Meanwhile, there was no news about forward Juan Brunetta.