Described as “uneasiness” the defeat, but it was a soft term considering the performance of Racing. Juan Antonio Pizzi appreciated the “effort” as the only redeemable. Very little for the claims that the leaders have of the coach who succeeded Sebastián Beccacece. And while the fall against Banfield at the start of the championship continues to make noise, the transfer market is moving. Because Jonatan Cristaldo will continue his career at Newell’s, while Agustín Fontana or Ezequiel Ponce they sound loud to own the shirt number “9”.

And just Pizzi, who knew how to be a great center-forward in his youth, left the team for a long time without that area reference. Darío Cvitanich and Maximiliano Cuadra divided the attack. The veteran attacker didn’t have a clear chance. He came out in the second half, replaced by Maximiliano Lovera, who is a winger-winger. Cuadra moved as “9” until he was replaced by Nicolás Reniero. Nothing worked.

He was screaming to leave. Jonatan Cristaldo will continue his career at Newell’s.

“We lacked time to finish forming the squad that is not yet completely ready”, admitted the Santa Fe coach. With Cvitanich and Reniero as the only alternatives in the center of the attack, Cristaldo decided to leave Racing, where he was twice champion under the guidance of Eduardo Coudet. He did not have many chances with Beccacece and he is not in the first peloton of those considered by Pizzi. All this, added to the cause for alleged gender violence in the Justice, facilitated his exit. Newell’s appeared, there was a redress of 150 thousand dollars for the early termination of your contract and for these hours the Churry will arrive in Rosario.

Pizzi wants another forward and Rubén Capria manages two alternatives: Fontana or Ponce. The Banfield player will be released in June and as he did not reach an agreement for the renewal of his contract, the leaders of the Drill they decided to separate him from the campus. For now, he trains in Reserve.

With the ball in sight. Fontana (24 years old) scored 5 goals in the 12 games he played in the Maradona Cup.

Fontana has a Pumas chance, but the Mexicans want him in July, when they will no longer have to pay for his pass. Banfield wants money. “Or we are going to send him to paint the pool”, said a very angry leader. Racing and River are two options. The club of the South of Greater Buenos Aires is willing to negotiate 50% of the token. It does not seem like an easy negotiation, but they are also aware in Peña and Arenales that it is a 24-year-old player, not a promising youngster. In addition, he does not have a community passport, which limits the market.

Goal scorer. Ponce is 23 years old and is one of the attackers of Spartak Moscow. He wants to go back to the country. Photo: Clarín Archive.

Ezequiel Ponce seduces more because he is 23 years old, he played in the Argentine Sub 23 and is a scorer in Spartak Moscow. However, he wants to return from Russia. Taking into account that Chancalay and Aníbal Moreno arrived as bets, that’s what Víctor Blanco points to. The president wants players with reselling power. That they revalue in Racing. And the youthful former Newell’s could get on loan for a year.