The Italian Jonathan Milan won the seventh and final stage of the

Tyrrhenian-Adriatic, conquered with great superiority by the Dane Jonas Vingegaard, this Sunday in San Benedotto del Tronto (Italy).

Milan (Lidl-Trek), already winner in the fourth stage, outpaced the Norwegian Alexander Kristoff and another Italian, Davide Cimolai.

Intractable

Vingegaard had almost secured the final victory before this final day. The winner of the last two Tours of France signed two 'solos' to win the fifth and sixth stages, the most difficult, to have a cushion of one minute and 24 seconds over the Spanish Juan Ayuso.

The leader of the Visma team completed the last stage this Sunday in the heart of the peloton. After his victory in Or Gran Camiño, in SpainVingegaard now has seven wins since the start of the 2024 season.

Classifications

(Stage

1. Jonathan Milan 3h 15m 51s

2. Alexander Kristoff mt

3. Davide Simolai mt

57. Jonas Vingegaard mt

78. Ivan Sosa mt

General

1. Jonas Vingegaard 26h 22m 23s

2. Juan Ayuso at 1 min 24 s

3. Jai Hindley at 1 min 52 sec

4. Isaac del Toro at 2 min 20 s

5. Ben O'Connor at 2 min 24 sec

20. Iván Sosa at 6 min 08 s