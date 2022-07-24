the dane Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma), winner of the 109th edition of the Tour de

Franceended up believing, “now really, without anyone being able to take the yellow jersey off me”, that he was the new king of the “grande boucle”, a fact that he qualified

of “simply amazing”.

“Nothing can happen anymore, I really won the Tour. It’s just amazing. No one can take it away from me. I always felt that I could fight for victory. And when it became clearer to me, I also always told myself that something could happen that would prevent me from reaching it. This time it’s done, nothing can go wrong anymore, and I’m sitting with my daughter and my wife, and it’s just amazing,” the Tour winner said emotionally.

Vingegaard, 25, second in 2021, acknowledged that he began to feel like he could win after the Hautacam stage, where he won with a solo exhibition.

“I always had the feeling that I could at least fight for the victory, but I think in the end When I really started to believe that the yellow jersey in Paris was possible, it was after Hautacam”.

your motivation

A motivational bonus was the fact of feeling the encouragement of thousands of Danes who attended the Elysian Fields to acclaim his fellow Tour champion.

“It’s been exciting, a lot of Danes came here to see me arrive in the yellow jersey. I really appreciate it and I have to thank all the Danes who are here and who have been cheering me on for three weeks. It means the world to me,” he said. .

“Of course now I want to celebrate this Tour and relax, but I also want to return to this race, which is the best in the world”, he concluded.

each other

From the top of the podium, surrounded by many Danish fans, the winner of the

Tour thanked the support of his entire team, but especially the Belgian Wour van Aert, whom he said is “the best cyclist in the world”.



“We had a plan and we followed it one hundred percent”Said the cyclist who thanked each of his teammates and members of the Jumbo.

He recalled that the Tour began in his country and that it gave him “one of the most intense emotions” of his life and he did not forget his wife and daughter, “the two women

of their life”.

Tadej Pogacar (left, second), Vingegaard (centre) and Geraint Thomas (third).

Vingegaard assured that he began to believe that one day he could win the Tour after the attack he made last year on Tadej Pogacar on Mont Ventoux.

“That attack gave me confidence, it made me feel like I could win the Tour. There were a lot of people who didn’t believe in me, but I held on to that confidence,” he said.

