The health issue of the Danish runner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma Lease a Bike) has kept world cycling in suspense and this Tuesday the team noted that he underwent “successful” surgery for a broken collarbone after last Thursday's fall in the Basque Country.

“Jonas Vingegaard underwent successful surgery on his collarbone. He will recover in the coming weeks, but it is not yet clear how long his rehabilitation will take,” the team said.

And the Tour?

And he added: “The double winner of the Tour de France is fine,” and remains in the Txagorritxu Hospital in Vitoria, where he was admitted on Thursday due to the fall that also affected several runners.

“The sports director ofl Visma, Merijn Zeeman, He stated last weekend that, for the moment, nothing can be said about participation in the Tour.

“Vingegaard suffered a broken collarbone and several ribs and a pneumothorax in Itzulia, a test in which he could not defend the title he won in 2023,” said the EFE agency.

The future of the Danish rider is not clear, since his presence in the Tour de France, an event in which he will defend the title he achieved in the previous two years, is not clear.

Jonas fell, fractured his collarbone, two ribs and suffered a bruised lung, which is what worries him most about his future.

In the same fall, other race favorites such as the Slovenian were also affected. Primoz Roglic or the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, that he also broke his collarbone, but that he has already had surgery.

