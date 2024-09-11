Jonas Vingegaard wants to ‘get the nail’ out of 2024, the year in which he came to defend the title of Tour de France, but the fall he suffered in the Tour of the Basque Country It diminished his chances of being in good shape and he was surpassed by Tadej Pogacar, the champion.

Vingegaard is now reflecting, thinking, analyzing and is about to make a decision with a view to 2025, which is to change his calendar a little.

Nothing confirmed

Gazzeta dello Sport and Het Laatste Nieuws have reported that the Visma team rider wants to experience competing in the Giro d’Italia next year and, incidentally, the Tour, a successful double that Pogacar achieved in 2024.

“Vingegaard would like to make his Giro debut and the team is seriously considering the idea,” the Italian daily said.

“He has reportedly indicated internally that he would like to participate in the Giro,” said Het Laatste Nieuws, reliable information that would lead to a change to the 2025 season.

However, the Visma team has responded to the rumours. “I don’t know where they come from, but they certainly don’t come from our team,” said the head of communications, Sander Kleikers, to the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

