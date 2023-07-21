Jonas Vingegaard saves a day of heat and falls in the Tour de France

Matej Mohoric was imposed on matchday 19 of the Tour de France, that was held this Friday between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny, 172 kilometers long, in which Jonas Vingegaard held the lead and Harold Tejada He is still the best Colombian.

The arrival photo was needed to know the winner of the stage, due to how close the finish line was with Asgrieen, who by millimeters did not repeat the victory of the day before in Bourg-en-Bresse.

Both of them, along with O’Connor, attacked in the final section, escaping from a breakaway that had gained a lead of more than 8 minutes with the peloton and which included some of the main sprinters, such as the Belgian Jasper Phillipsen, that he could not opt ​​for a fifth victory in the Tour.

This Saturday, penultimate stage, between Belfort and Le Markstein, of 133 kilometers, with six mountain prizes, three second, one third and two first, the last one 10 km from the finish line.

