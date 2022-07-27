Thousands of fans received this Wednesday in Copenhagen the winner of the Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard, who returned to Denmark today with the biggest win of his career.

‘Crazy’

After landing at noon in a private plane that had been escorted by two Norwegian Armed Forces F-16 fighters at Kastrup airport, the cyclist’s entourage toured the streets of the capital to the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

“Thank you very much to everyone who has come and thank you very much to everyone who has supported me in the last three weeks”he said from the balcony before the crowd, dressed in the yellow jersey and accompanied by his wife and daughter.

Speaking to Danish media, he said he still finds it “crazy” to think he has won the Tour de France and thanked the amateur cycling clubs in Denmark. “Without them he probably wouldn’t have won,” he stated.

He was accompanied at the ceremony by the Mayor of Copenhagen, Sophie Haestorp Andersen, and the Danish Trade Minister, Simon Kollerup, as well as fellow Tour members, including Mads Pedersen and Michael Morkov.

The streets of the Danish capital were filled with fans to the point that the police recommended that those who wanted to attend the celebration take the bicycle or public transport since it would be necessary to close some streets. This afternoon the celebrations are expected to continue, with a concert in the central Tivoli amusement park in which the Danish artists Saveus and Lis Sorensen will participate, among others, and which is expected to bring together up to 25,000 people.

On Thursday, Vingegaard will be received in his hometown of Glyngore and according to Danish media he plans to take a break afterwards until at least the end of August. The cyclist is the first Dane to win the Tour de France since 1996, when he won the yellow jersey Bjarne Riis.

EFE