The Dane arrived in Paris to endorse his solid performance in the 110th edition of the ‘grande boucle’ and crown for the second time in a row. With more than 7 minutes behind Tadej Pogačar, the Jumbo-Visma leader wins the yellow jersey after wearing it for 16 consecutive days. In the stage on Sunday, July 23, the German Jordi Meeus prevailed by millimeters in the final sprint over Jasper Philipsen, owner of the green jersey. Pogacar is in white and Giulio Ciccone in polka dots.

This Sunday, July 23, the competitors of the Tour de France had their triumphal ride through the streets of Paris. With a start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and the traditional definition around the Arc de Triomphe, it was the necessary day for Jonas Vingegaard confirmed his title, the second in a row in the most important cycling race in the world.

The man from Jumbo-Visma ends up leading the general classification after three weeks of complete superiority against Tadej Pogacar and defending the yellow jersey in 16 of the 21 stages.

Despite the Slovenian’s attacks in the second week, where he lost time and fell just ten seconds behind, Vingegaard was overwhelming in the decisive section of the Tour.

On Tuesday the 18th he gave a strong blow in the time trial, arriving 1’38” before the leader of the UAE; and on Wednesday the 19th, in Courchevel, he delivered the knockoutby taking advantage of his rival’s weaknesses and adding five more minutes to overcome the 7′ distance, an irreversible difference.

