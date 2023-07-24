Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) was crowned king of the Tour de France after contesting the twenty-first and last stage between Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Paris, of 115.1 km, where the Belgian Jordi Meeus (Bora Hansgrohe) joined the party by winning the prestigious packaging in the French capital.

Before the monarch of the Tour enters the finish line, at the edge of 7:40 p.m., accompanied by all thel Jumbo Visma In the smell of the crowd, Jordi Meeus (Lommel, 25 years old), had already prevailed in the sprint, beating the great favorite, his compatriot Jasper Phillipsen, who was left with the desire of the “little hand”, and the Dutch Dylan Groenewegem.

(Bomb explodes in the Tour de France because of the leader, Jonas Vingegaard!) (Video: Tadej Pogacar and the gesture that the world of sport applauds in the Tour de France)

And hit the theme

Vingegaard once again assured that he does not dope: “I understand the suspicions, I think it is good to be skeptical in cycling because of what happened. You have to continue to be critical, but that does not mean that people dope, I do not do it”.

And he added: “But if we stop doubting, people will start to do it again. It is something positive. I know that there are many websites that calculate the watts that I develop. Sometimes they get it right, but not this time,” he added.



“I tell everyone that I run clean, that I don’t take drugs, I don’t dope, I don’t take anything illegal. I already know what the runners said 20 years ago, but I know that it is like that,” he said.

Vingegaard reiterated that he will participate in the Tour of Spain together with the Slovenian Primoz Roglic: “We are going to be a pair of leaders and I am very happy.”

(Shakira is the victim of strong criticism and Gerard Piqué ‘leaves on his shoulders’)

Sports