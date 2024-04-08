It is not good news that comes from Europethe chances increase that the Danish Jonas Vingegaard miss the Tour de France after the serious accident he suffered last week in the Return to the Basque Country.

As revealed by Ace Diary from Spain, the 27-year-old runner underwent surgery in the last few hours in the Txagorritxu Hospital, in Vitoria, and was admitted to an intensive care unit.

Jonas Vingegaard. Photo:afp Share

Vingegaard He fell off his bicycle on a curve and suffered a fracture to his collarbone, two ribs and a lung contusion. “We have to look at the issue of rib fractures. The clavicle thing is not so much of a problem today, but the other thing is. That should give him about two months to return to training shape and there are two and a few months left until the Tour,” he told EL TIEMPO. Camilo Pardo, doctor of the Boyacá cycling teams.

“Recovery is not so easy, since the issue of breathing must be included, with therapies. In addition, the pain is very strong. You can make it to the Tour, but your preparation will be affected and it will not be known what condition you will be in.” he added.

The lung problem resulted from the fracture of the ribs. “It would require much more control and the disability would spread, since it is a slower evolution.”

Return to the Basque Country: the favorites after the accident. Photo:Taken from the video Share

Outside the Tour?

It would be almost impossible to reach 100% for the Tour

There are 82 days left until the Tour de France starts and Jonas Vingegaard is the big unknown, will he recover? Will it have the expected pace? Dr. Pablo Marcos de la Torre explained that his recovery would be long-lasting and it is almost impossible to see him in the French race. “It would be almost impossible to reach 100% for the Tour”

Merijn Zeeman, sports director, to Het Nieuwsblad, explained the subject to Diario As: “The first part of his preparation has been canceled and he will miss the high altitude concentration in May, so if he goes to the Tour the path will have to be different, and if that doesn't work we will choose another scenario. “He will only be there if he is one hundred percent.”

For now, the health status of the two-time Tour de France champion, who is accompanied by his family at the Vitoria Hospital, will continue to be closely monitored by doctors in the intensive care unit to which he was admitted after his operation, and In the coming days we could have a much clearer picture on an issue that shook the world of cycling.

Jonas Vingegaard and his family. Photo:EFE Share

