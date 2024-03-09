Jonas Vinegaard continues as the king of the Tyrrhenian Adriaticafter the sixth stage held this Saturday between Sassoferrato and Cagli (Monte Petrano), 180 kilometers, won by the Danish runner from the Visma team.

Richard Carapaz He was one of the protagonists of the day, as he escaped and managed to be at the front of the race, but 15 kilometers from the finish and before the last climb he was captured.

The Danish leader does not believe in anyone and in face to face, one on one he destroys his rivals and he accomplished this this Saturday six kilometers from the finish, when the ramps made the legs hurt.

has no rival

Vingegaard went for the victory, overtook Jai Hindley, who was at the top, passed him by and went in search of the victory of the faction and sentencing the general.

Behind, the others were fighting for second and third place and the other positions in a general classification that the Visma rider dominated at will.

As for the Colombians, nothing. Neither Iván Sosa nor Daniel Martínez appeared in a key day for the definition of the title.

This Sunday the competition ends with the stage starting and finishing in San Benedetto del Tronto, after 154 kilometers.