Meticulous, calculating and effective. This is how you can define the way how Danish Jonas Vingegaard he has pocketed his second Tour de France, defeating a Tadej Pogacar who seemed invincible, but who has been crossed by the one who will be the dominator of the race in the following years.

Meticulous because since the end of the 2022 Tour in Paris he began to work on defending his title. He rested for a long time, many even came to say that he had not assimilated the victory, but no, that was the plan.

to the millimeter

Calculating because he only needed two splendid days to do his number: the first when he arrived in laruns, when he launched an attack and seeded Pogacar, whom he nailed for a minute and six seconds. And the second, in the 22.4 km time trial, in which he “came out of his clothes” to almost end the Tour.

Effective because he carried out the plan to the letter. He was not an attacker, rather he was defensive, he dedicated himself to following the Slovenian’s wheel, because he knew that in the time trial, a stage that he analyzed, planned and recognized with his team, they had to fulfill the plan that in the end turned out perfectly.

It is no surprise what has happened. The 27-year-old Dane was the big favourite, He had just been the champion, his season had been more than successful: 12 victories in the year, including three titles in four competitions. Anything else?

Vingegaard was born to cycling thanks to his parents: Claus and Karina, who loved the sport of cranks and pedals.

First pedal strokes

Tried with the team ColoQuick, but there was a problem. The young man had problems with anxiety, lack of concentration and the idea was that he would be busy most of his time, so he took a job in a fish market company in the port of Hanstholm.

I went in at 6 in the morning, packed, washed, helped sell the fish and trained in the afternoon. He lasted for two years in that routine, until the team gave him wings and took him on the road to victory.

When he was in direct communication with cycling, he fell and broke his femur, which made him stronger. He recovered and got back on the bike. He came to the team Jumbo Visma at 22 years old. He was introduced and Cousin RoglicWhen asked about the option of hiring him, he gave him his endorsement. And he was not wrong.

a gold mine

His first victory was in the sixth stage of the Tour of Poland in 2019, when he beat rivals such as Jay Hindleythe current champion of the Giro d’Italia; pavel shivakovand the Colombian Sergio Higuita.

When he was part of his first team, Vingageaard met Trine Marie Hansen, one of the people in charge of marketing the group, 10 years older than him, and they got engaged.

On September 8, 2020, the greatest joy came to his home, Frida, who is the engine, the drive for Vingegaard to get his victories.

Trine Marie manages the image, the contracts and everything that revolves around the champion.

She points out that the hardest part was changing Jonas’s character, but they worked hard to boost his mood.

Vingegaard wins the Tour again, it is his second title and he seems to have no rival. It will not be easy for Pogacar, the opponent of the time, to beat him, since the Dane does not have a strong opponent nearby.

Tadej is one step below Jonas, while the rest of the peloton is ahead of him by several minutes, perhaps a difference similar to the one he gave the Slovenian to win his second Tour, another starting point to point out that he will be the dominator of it from now on.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel