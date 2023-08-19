Friends of actor Jonah Hill said that he can lose weight because of an ex-girlfriend

Friends of the 39-year-old American actor Jonah Hill are concerned that he may be losing weight again due to the emotional abuse he was publicly subjected to by his former surfer girlfriend Sarah Brady. About it informs radaronline.

Hill’s relatives blamed Brady for triggering Hill, who had previously suffered from panic attacks, lost 50 kilograms, and in 2023 showed an extreme weight loss of another 18 kilograms. “Jonah has been through a lot lately, his name has been blotted out in the dirt. We are afraid that he uses food as a method of dealing with anxiety, ”friends shared.

Brady, who dated Hill from 2021 to 2022, previously accused him of mistreating her, calling her a narcissist and misogynist, and complained that he forbade her from posting explicit photos on social media. In response, Hill released a statement in which he put forward recriminations from the former: for example, being close to other men during their affair.

