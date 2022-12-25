Mexico. Jonah Hill participates in the Netflix documentary Stutz that everyone is talking about and watching, because it is changing his life in many aspects, stands out in various news portals.

Stutz is a very interesting documentary about the Stutz method and refers to the therapy process of the renowned actor Jonah Hill with psychiatrist Phil Stutz.

Jonah Hill, who has acted in movies like Moneyball, The Wolf of Wall Street, Superbad and You People, the latter opposite Eddie Murphy; He directs this project and on his social networks he is pleased with his performance.

Jonah turned to Stutz therapy when he was at the height of his great career, then he recognized that after achieving all the success he achieved in international cinema, he realized that it was not enough for him and that he really was not being happy.

Jonah Hill, after his fame in hollywood, He would face self-esteem and self-love problems, so he turned to the renowned psychiatrist Stutz and in this documentary he explains how he helped him and how it has changed his life.

Jonah Hill Feldstein is originally from Los Angeles, California, USA, (December 20, 1983) and has stood out as an actor, comedian and director, also nominated twice for an Oscar.