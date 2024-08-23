Mexico City.- Actor and Angelina Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, asked Brad Pitt to end his ‘never-ending’ divorce battle, as he is concerned about how his legal drama has affected his grandchildren.

“I wish this would be over. It’s tough. I wish they would find a way to make amends,” the Midnight Cowboy star told Fox News Digital on Friday.

Voight, 85, who was once estranged from Jolie over political differences, stressed that his grandchildren deserve a normal life and calls for the former couple to move on. “I think the kids need some stability,” he said. “I love the kids and I love my daughter, and I want Brad to step up and do what he needs to do to put an end to this nonsense, too.”

A source close to the Meet Joe Black star told Page Six that the actor is adamant about putting more money into his children’s accounts. However, he declined to respond to Voight’s request.

The stars share six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 after a series of disagreements, including a fight on a plane that turned abusive. They have been legally single since 2019. However, Pitt has never been criminally charged with any abuse, although a source close to him said the actor admitted his behavior on the plane was wrong and took steps to improve. In 2021, a judge granted the former couple joint legal custody and ordered the documents sealed, prompting the Maleficent star to sell her shares in their Château Miraval residence, an issue that remains in dispute over their asset distribution agreement. The joint custody decision was later overturned due to alleged ties between the judge and Pitt’s lawyers, which favored Jolie with full custody, leaving the actor with visitation rights. The Bullet Train star sued his ex-wife over her stake in the Miraval winery in 2022, which supposedly ultimately protects their six children. “It’s important for people to realize that Brad’s motivation is to ensure that his children can maximize the benefits of this asset. Once it was sold, that is no longer the case and it significantly diminished his inheritance,” said a source close to the actor. Jolie’s defense alleges that Pitt’s lawsuit is an alleged attempt to silence her for her refusal to sign a confidentiality agreement; something that the producer’s team has denied. Her six children have distanced themselves from the actor, something that was evident after her daughter Shiloh legally abandoned her paternal surname. Additionally, they claim that when their son Pax was in an accident, Pitt was “extremely concerned” as he reportedly has virtually no contact with his children. Last July, Jolie asked Pitt to drop the lawsuit against the winery in order to “end the feud.” “While Angelina again calls on Mr. Pitt to end the feud and finally put their family on a clear path to healing, unless Mr. Pitt drops his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong,” her attorney Paul Murphy told Page Six. However, a source close to the lawsuit revealed to the outlet that Miraval’s lawsuit has always been a “standard business dispute, and unfortunately, the other party decided to bring in personal matters unrelated to the case.”