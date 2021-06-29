Jon van Eerd can’t wait to ‘finally get back on stage’ with his alter ego. Harry is going to be crazier, funnier and more hilarious than ever. Harry is back! And guys, we are eager to make the halls roar with laughter again,” said van Eerd.

In Harry Takes the Legs Police officers Harrie Vermeulen and his cousin Barrie Vermeulen (Joey Schalker) are tasked with breaking up an illegal house of pleasure. But this is not easy. The famous Madame Claude (Arie Cupé) and her assistant Bibs (Margo Dames) are always too quick for the two ‘not too bright cops’. Harrie and Barrie don’t just give up, let the producer know. Without reporting it to the chief, they secretly go into battle to catch the women in the act dressed as plumbers, Tupperware salesmen, pole dancers or Harrie Krishna collector.