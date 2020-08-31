Jon rahm emerged in the carnage of the BMW Championship, the PGA’s toughest regular tournament by results in the last 20 years, and took a colossal triumph, his fifth on the tour and his 12th in a supersonic race that may rack up new milestones soon. Because on Thursday the Biscayan will start in the final of the FedExCup in Atlanta with a -8, in a position to win the best circuit in the world for the first time.

Rahmbo’s maneuver over the weekend at Olympia Fields (USA) was typical of those born to savor glory. After two days of hardship with a field in extreme conditions and a maddening wind, which finished six over par, he struggled on Saturday with a -4, the best lap of the tournament then, and this Sunday he added an immaculate -6 with four birdies in the last 9 holes and a champion putt on par 5 of 15. He closed with -6 on the day for -4 overall.

DJ, solid all week, confident of his crushing Northern Trust win, started strong with three birdies in the top four. He was accompanied by the Chilean Niemann, a young irruption (21 years) of the outcome, who came to lead and closed third at -2. Johnson seemed to give up in the final stretch, but on the 18th he had a treat in store for him. His putt to force the playoff, with Rahm warming up on the driving range for whatever might happen, came in from more than 14 meters, a distance with a conversion ratio of around 3%.

A heart attack tiebreaker



The tiebreaker was played on 18. The one from Columbia missed the start, but the goblin reappeared: the ball was free on the fairway. Both reached the green of two, with far putts for birdie. There was the second magic moment, an end to the almanacs: Rahm holed his, also above 40 feet, with a celestial parable. Time stood still for five seconds and was reactivated with a roar of rage from the Lion of Barrika.

“I can’t believe it,” he managed to summarize a moment that will remain in his newspaper library. He will not recover the world number one, because Johnson defended him with his second place, but in the Tour Championship (Where they will not be Tiger Woods, 51st with -11, Adam Scott, Bubba Watson or Jason Day, among others) will aspire again to the throne and a double victory in the tournament and on the circuit, a custom-made triple crown for one of the kings of this.