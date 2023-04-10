It may be that fate was written, that April 9 should be the day Jon Rahm Rodríguez won the Augusta Masters, the same page of the calendar on which Severiano Ballesteros was born 66 years ago, also the same one on which six courses Sergio García will touch the sky in this tournament. Everything may already have been written when the Basque golfer started two shots behind the American Brooks Koepka in the last round and came back with as much heart and character as he played to kiss glory. Because on April 9, Jon Rahm won the Augusta Masters, his second major at the age of 28, after the 2021 US Open, the tenth Grand Slam title for Spanish golf, the sixth green jacket in a sequence that is already legendary : Seve (1980, 83), Olazabal (1994, 99), Sergio Garcia (2017) and Jon Rahm.

History is written in Augusta. Rahm won with -12, four strokes ahead of Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, huge at 52 years old. The triple king of the Masters (2004, 2006 and 2010), absent last year due to his relationship with the Saudi League, signed -8 with five birdies in the last seven holes. Rahm stood out above all, who incidentally recovered the world number one and made the American circuit happy in that other Masters that was played against the boys from LIV Golf, with Mickelson, Koepka and Patrick Reed at the top.

The action began on a tachycardic day at 8.30 am local time, with the opening horn resuming play after Saturday’s storm suspension and with more than half a third round to go. A 30-hole marathon started with a crucial moment. Koepka missed the putt for par at 7, carrying his first bogey after 29 holes without failure, and Rahm celebrated the birdie to discount two shots in a snap and tighten the confrontation (-12 by -10). The Basque escaped a good mess on the 9th by losing the fairway and then falling into the bunker, from which he emerged with a master impact on a green that was a downhill slide, while his rival was filled with doubts. Hands trembled and the two giants gave blows on the mat. The pairs were sweating. Just as important as getting it right was not missing. Emotions were running high in a Masters of enormous mental hardness due to the interruptions of the previous two days due to rain and the uncertainty of the result. The green jacket was at stake in the middle of a psychological warfare. And in that scenario Rahm has the steel armor of Tiger Woods himself (retired due to injury before the round began).

The decisive round required golfers in one piece. It soon became apparent that Koepka had started with a shrunken arm, as if at 32 years old and with four greats under his belt (two US Open and two PGA) he did not know very well the pressure of the last few hours. The American linked the three-way putt on the penultimate hole of the third round with a lost fairway at 1 in the fourth, a missed putt for birdie at 2, another at 3 and a visit to the bunker at 4. Beside him, Rahm He discounted a shot on the third step of the round, a short par four, and when both planted on the 5th tee there was no difference (-10). Co-leader of the Masters with 14 holes to go, Rahm’s ambition and self-confidence were already uncontainable.

Behind the leading duo, qualifying was a roller coaster. Hovland had submitted the candidacy again with five birdies in a row in the second leg of the third round, but suddenly fell off the hook with a double bogey in the 6. Jordan Spieth emerged from nowhere and found space among the pursuers with a -6 card in the round. And he climbed and climbed the eternal Phil Mickelson, a wise man from Augusta, until signing -7 on the day for -8 in total, redoubling the pressure.

Rahm grabbed the solo lead in the 6th. Koepka dropped his fists and the Basque remained steadfast as a surgeon. He was surely burning with desire inside, but he conveyed a shocking calm. The Barrika champion collected two shots ahead with a birdie at 8 and another break from Koepka. When he turned the corner to face the back nine, he was at the gates of history. He avoided the Amen Corner trap, squeezed the par five of 13, and three up, four the next hole … Unstoppable. Non-rival. It was a Sunday, April 9, and destiny was written: Jon Rahm, champion of the Augusta Masters.

