Jon Rahm has made history at San Diego’s Torrey Pines Golf Course. The Spaniard has won the United States Open after beating South African Louis Oosthuizen on the last day and finish with a card of 67 strokes and a cumulative of 278, six under par. A birdie by Jon Rahm, after a spectacular putt to close his lap, put all the pressure on his rival who could not hold it on the last hole. Interestingly, he has won his first major at Torrey Pines, the field where he won his first professional tournament in 2017.

With this victory, Rahm joins the pantheon of Spanish golfers who have won one of the ‘Grandes’ after Severiano Ballesteros (5), José María Olazabal (2) and Serio García (1). In addition, at 26 years old, he is the first Spaniard to win the United States Open. “I knew that my best golf was yet to come and I cannot believe the last two putts I have made to be the first Spanish to win the US Open,” he said as soon as he knew of his victory.

A triumph that he celebrated with his wife and newborn son, Kepa, on Father’s Day in the United States, and that he wanted to dedicate to Severiano Ballesteros. «This is definitely for Seve, I dedicate it to him. I knew how hard he fought to win this tournament and I want to dedicate it to him, ”said the Barrika golfer excitedly.

Just 15 days ago, Jon Rahm had to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament when he was leading after informing him while completing a hole that he had tested positive for coronavirus and had to withdraw from the tournament. “I said it yesterday, I don’t believe much in karma, but after what happened two weeks ago I stayed positive. I did not know what was going to happen and I knew that I could go back because it is a very special place for my family, “he added.

With this triumph, in addition to his first ‘major’ leaves the US Open as number one in the world.

Last ten winners of the Open:

2021: Jon Rahm (ESP)

2020: Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

2019: Gary Woodland (USA)

2018: Brooks Koepka (USA)

2017: Brooks Koepka (USA)

2016: Dustin Johnson (USA)

2015: Jordan Spieth (USA)

2014: Martin Kaymer (GER)

2013: Justin Rose (GBR)

2012: Webb Simpson (USA)